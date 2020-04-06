Coronavirus and Politics

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Fox&Hounds Contributor
Monday, April 6th, 2020

The Inside Golden State Politics podcast examines how the Coronavirus is changing politics and policy making.  It has has shifted power and influence to state and local political leaders such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York as well as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.  They seized the opportunity to lead and so far have succeeded.

Check out our podcast here. 

https://www.buzzsprout.com/916192/3218749-politics-and-policy-in-the-time-of-coronavirus 

Comment on this article


Please note, statements and opinions expressed on the Fox&Hounds Blog are solely those of their respective authors and may not represent the views of Fox&Hounds Daily or its employees thereof. Fox&Hounds Daily is not responsible for the accuracy of any of the information supplied by the site's bloggers.


News Updates

Sign up for our free Fox & Hounds daily newsletter.