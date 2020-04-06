Coronavirus and Politics
The Inside Golden State Politics podcast examines how the Coronavirus is changing politics and policy making. It has has shifted power and influence to state and local political leaders such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York as well as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. They seized the opportunity to lead and so far have succeeded.
Check out our podcast here.
https://www.buzzsprout.com/916192/3218749-politics-and-policy-in-the-time-of-coronavirus