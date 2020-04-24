Vote by Mail?

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, April 24th, 2020

Bill and Sherry examine voting by mail in the midst of a pandemic.  They agree on the need but disagree over whether it can be implemented by the November election.  They also search for an answer to a big question: Where’s Joe Biden?

