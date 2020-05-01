Coronavirus: Tracing, Privacy—a Challenge for California
By Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Bill and Sherry examine the difficult job of tracing those exposed to the coronavirus. They they take a hard look at how Gov. Gavin Newsom is handling the challenge of the pandemic. They also discuss how testing for the virus is focusing attention on the poverty and inadequate health care among African Americans and Latinos in California.
