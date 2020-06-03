State Senate Majority Leader representing the San Fernando Valley, Senate District 18

I write today with a heavy heart. The tragic events in Minneapolis couldn’t help but bring to mind another video, taken right here in the San Fernando Valley, nearly 30 years ago. From the looks of it, nothing has changed since Rodney King was beaten nearly to death by men who had sworn to protect and serve. The grave injustice of their acquittal tore our city to pieces.

Are we really right back where we started? Just the thought is heartbreaking.

But here is where we find ourselves. The road to justice and equality is longer than we thought ? much, much longer.

What are we to do? Stop and pause and weep? For a moment, yes. But then, we must take the next step. And the next. And the one after that.

Our Valley, our nation and indeed our world grieves today. Some have turned to rage, which can only lead to more pain and injustice.

And some have cynically sought to use a time of righteous protest as an opportunity to cloak theft and vandalism in a veneer of legitimacy.

We must speak and work against injustice in all its forms. But we should also recognize the real signs of progress ? from police officers joining, and at times, supporting the voice of protestors to the demonstrators helping to guard small businesses from looters.

The Talmud states, “Do not be daunted by the enormity of the world’s grief. Do justly now, love mercy now, walk humbly now. You are not obligated to complete the work, but neither are you free to abandon it.”