Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Fox&Hounds Contributor
Monday, March 23rd, 2020

The latest episode of Inside Golden State Politics.

the podcast by Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe is a mixed bag: Polls, politics and the virus. We comment on the irrelevance of polling in this traumatic time.  We note the leadership being displayed by the governors, singling out California’s Gavin Newsom and New York’s Andrew Cuomo, and compare that with leaderless Washington and President Trump. We wonder why Joe Biden, almost certain to be the Democratic presidential nominee, hasn’t stepped forward to speak on the virus crisis.  And we explore who he might choose as a running mate

Link to the podcast here.  https://www.buzzsprout.com/916192

 

 

