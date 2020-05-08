Newsom, Biden, and the poor
Bill and Sherry explore whether Gov. Gavin Newsom is caving in to rebels against his shelter-at-home policy. The podcasters disagree over Joe Biden’s campaign strategy. Sherry favors Biden laying back, a version of the great heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali’s rope-a-dope, where he waited against the ropes until his opponent punched himself into exhaustion. Bill said Biden should attack–and also tell what a Biden presidency would mean to the country. And they look at the latest data showing the particular harm the coronavirus pandemic is causing Latinos and African Americans, especially the poor.