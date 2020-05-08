Newsom, Biden, and the poor

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, May 8th, 2020

Bill  and Sherry explore whether Gov. Gavin Newsom is caving in to rebels against his shelter-at-home policy.  The podcasters disagree over Joe Biden’s   campaign strategy.  Sherry favors Biden laying back, a version of the great heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali’s rope-a-dope, where he waited against the ropes until his opponent punched himself into exhaustion.  Bill said Biden should attack–and also tell what a Biden presidency would mean to the country. And they look at the latest data showing the particular harm the coronavirus pandemic is causing Latinos and African Americans, especially the poor.

 

Inside Golden State Politics’ next episode can be found here. https://www.buzzsprout.com/916192/3662092

Comment on this article


Please note, statements and opinions expressed on the Fox&Hounds Blog are solely those of their respective authors and may not represent the views of Fox&Hounds Daily or its employees thereof. Fox&Hounds Daily is not responsible for the accuracy of any of the information supplied by the site's bloggers.


News Updates

Sign up for our free Fox & Hounds daily newsletter.