Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, May 15th, 2020

Bill and Sherry explore the immediate and long-term damage caused by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s  $54 billion in California state budget cuts–a result of the stubborn coronavirus pandemic.  We also look at how President Donald Trump is reacting to the pandemic numbers.   Not well, judging from his reaction when reporters ask about them.  But he was upbeat about the Republican victory in the northern Los Angeles County 25th congressional district, potentially a good sign for the GOP in November.   

 

Inside Golden State Politics https://www.buzzsprout.com/916192/3759218

