Woes: Budget and political
Bill and Sherry explore the immediate and long-term damage caused by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $54 billion in California state budget cuts–a result of the stubborn coronavirus pandemic. We also look at how President Donald Trump is reacting to the pandemic numbers. Not well, judging from his reaction when reporters ask about them. But he was upbeat about the Republican victory in the northern Los Angeles County 25th congressional district, potentially a good sign for the GOP in November.
Inside Golden State Politics https://www.buzzsprout.com/916192/3759218