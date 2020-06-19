Are Latinos being ignored in the debate over police brutality?
By Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, June 19th, 2020
Where have Latinos gone in the raging controversy over police misconduct? Why is the issue usually framed in terms of black and white ethnicities? Bill and Sherry tackle the subject against a backdrop of police killings of African American men. They also examine the U.S. Supreme Court decision on employment rights of the LGBTQ community and disagree over the quality of Joe Biden’s recent big speech.
Inside Golden State Politics podcast is here. https://www.buzzsprout.
com/916192/4230416