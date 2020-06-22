Chris Micheli is a Principal with the Sacramento governmental relations firm of Aprea & Micheli, Inc.

The Legislature by a 2/3 majority vote (and no gubernatorial action) can place measures on the statewide ballot. The Elections Code, absent an amendment, requires the Legislature to do so by this Thursday, June 25. The following constitutional amendments are currently active:

ACA 4 (Mullin) Elections: Voting Age – amended in Senate on June 20; set for hearing in Senate Elections & CA on June 23 (Allows 17 year old to vote in primary or special elections before next general election if person will 18 by time of general election.)

ACA 5 (Weber) Government Preferences – set for hearing in Senate Appropriations on June 23 (Repeals Proposition 209 restrictions on Affirmative Action)

ACA 6 (McCarty) Elections: Disqualification of Electors – set for hearing in Senate Appropriations on June 23 (Restoration of voting rights for those who have finished prison term.)

ACA 11 (Mullin) The Home Protection for Seniors, Severely Disabled, Families, and Victims of Wildfire or Natural Disasters Act – amended in Senate on June 20; set for hearing in Senate Elections & CA on June 23 (Allows person in groups indicated to transfer property taxes assessment to replacement primary residence.

ACA 25 (Mullin) State of Emergency: Remote Legislative Proceedings – passed Assembly (Allows members to attend and vote remotely during emergencies.)

SCA 6 (Dodd) Gambling: Sports Wagering – set for vote in Senate Appropriations on June 23 (Allows sports betting and online sports wagering.)