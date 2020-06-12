Protests: Anger and Hope
Were the police too rough with demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd? Bill and Sherry zero in on the Los Angeles Police Department for a discussion of this controversial subject. They want to know who was responsible for the LAPD tactics used against the demonstrators and they ask about the roles of Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Michel Moore in deploying the cops. And they critique the Los Angeles’ Times coverage of the event.
