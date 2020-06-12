Protests: Anger and Hope

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, June 12th, 2020

Were the police too rough with demonstrators protesting the death of  George Floyd?  Bill and Sherry zero in on the Los Angeles Police Department for a discussion of this controversial subject.  They want to know who was responsible for the LAPD tactics used against the demonstrators and  they ask about the roles of Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Michel Moore in deploying the cops. And they critique the Los Angeles’ Times coverage of the event.

Inside Golden State Politics https://www.buzzsprout.com/916192/4137554

