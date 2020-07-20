Bigger Than Politics: The Future of Public Education

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Monday, July 20th, 2020

As the school semester grows near, we discuss  whether to open the schools or rely on home schooling, often in the hands of overworked  parents.    This is bigger than political campaigns.  Each day, the pressure increases on Gov. Gavin Newsom,  his good start in handling the pandemic forgotten as the number of coronavirus cases rapidly increase.  And the worsening situation is shaping the contest between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.  Parental fears, rather than political maneuvering, are likely to determine the winner of the presidential  election and perhaps Gov. Newsom’s future. 

Inside Golden States Politics is here.

 

Comment on this article


Please note, statements and opinions expressed on the Fox&Hounds Blog are solely those of their respective authors and may not represent the views of Fox&Hounds Daily or its employees thereof. Fox&Hounds Daily is not responsible for the accuracy of any of the information supplied by the site's bloggers.


News Updates

Sign up for our free Fox & Hounds daily newsletter.