Bigger Than Politics: The Future of Public Education
As the school semester grows near, we discuss whether to open the schools or rely on home schooling, often in the hands of overworked parents. This is bigger than political campaigns. Each day, the pressure increases on Gov. Gavin Newsom, his good start in handling the pandemic forgotten as the number of coronavirus cases rapidly increase. And the worsening situation is shaping the contest between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Parental fears, rather than political maneuvering, are likely to determine the winner of the presidential election and perhaps Gov. Newsom’s future.
Inside Golden States Politics is here.