(Editor’s Note: The following releases from WalletHub offers a look at state rankings with the fewest coronavirus restrictions to the most. The study found California has the most. A second study revealed Return on Investment on taxes. California was ranked third worse in this category.)



With some states pausing their reopening processes due to spikes in COVID-19, the personal-finance website WalletHub released updated rankings for the States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions, as well as accompanying videos and audio files.

To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key metrics. Our data set ranges from whether the state has any penalties for non-compliance with COVID-19 legislation to whether the state has required face masks in public and health checks at restaurants. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

Coronavirus Restrictions in California (1=Fewest, 25=Avg.):

31 st – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public

31 st – Reopening of Child-Care Programs

15 th – Travel Restrictions

51 st – Large Gatherings Restrictions

46 th – Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order

23 rd – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

51st – Reopening of Restaurants and Bar

With Tax Day approaching after it was delayed to July 15 due to coronavirus, WalletHub today released an updated analysis of the U.S. tax landscape, an in-depth look at the states with the Best & Worst Taxpayer Return on Investment in 2020, as well as accompanying videos.

WalletHub used 31 metrics to compare the quality and efficiency of state-government services across five categories — Education, Health, Safety, Economy, and Infrastructure & Pollution — taking into account the drastically different rates at which citizens are taxed in each state.

Taxpayer ROI in California (1=Best, 25=Avg.): 48 th – Overall ROI

– Overall ROI 45 th – Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+)

– Total Taxes per Capita (Population Aged 18+) 11 th – Education

– Education 15 th – Health

– Health 34 th – Safety

– Safety 36 th – Economy

– Economy 49th – Infrastructure & Pollution