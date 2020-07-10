Electoral college, the pandemic, Trump’s psyche: What a mess!
Sherry digs into the labyrinth of the electoral college, explaining its history and the role of slavery in its creation. We debate the future of the institution, with Bill more optimistic than Sherry about chances of eliminating it. We also examine how the pandemic is sweeping through California, concluding this is a disease too new and complex for politicians from Gov. Gavin Newsom on down to solve. Lastly, we talk about President Donald Trump’s psyche, as reported in his niece’s new book.
