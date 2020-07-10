Electoral college, the pandemic, Trump’s psyche: What a mess!

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, July 10th, 2020

Sherry digs into the labyrinth of the electoral college, explaining its history and the role of slavery in its creation. We debate the future of the institution, with Bill more optimistic than  Sherry about chances of eliminating it.  We also examine how the pandemic is sweeping through California,  concluding this is a disease  too new and complex for politicians from Gov. Gavin Newsom on down to solve. Lastly, we talk about President Donald Trump’s  psyche, as reported in  his niece’s new book.

Inside Golden State Politics is here

