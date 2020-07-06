Newsom, Trump, Roberts: Politics and Policy

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Monday, July 6th, 2020

Did Gov. Gavin Newsom dig himself into a hole by first embracing strong enforcement of coronavirus regulations, then easing  up, and finally reversing himself?  We examine the twists and turns of the governor’s decision making.  We also wonder whether President Donald Trump has dug himself into an even deeper hole with his promise that the coronavirus will just go away.  And we warn readers against placing bets on the future direction of the John Roberts Supreme Court based on its recent momentous decisions.

The current podcast.

