Newsom, Trump, Roberts: Politics and Policy
Did Gov. Gavin Newsom dig himself into a hole by first embracing strong enforcement of coronavirus regulations, then easing up, and finally reversing himself? We examine the twists and turns of the governor’s decision making. We also wonder whether President Donald Trump has dug himself into an even deeper hole with his promise that the coronavirus will just go away. And we warn readers against placing bets on the future direction of the John Roberts Supreme Court based on its recent momentous decisions.
The current podcast.