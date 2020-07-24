All Authors Aaron M. Renn Aaron McLear Abel Maldonado Adam Summers Adam Carolla Adam Gingery Adria Watson Watson Adrian Covert Adrian Moore Adrian Wong Adrianna Quintero Afif El Hasan, MD Ashley Hemkin Al Donner Alan Autry Alan Jackson Dr. Alan Lloyd, Dr. Robert Sawyer, Jan Sharpless Alan Skobin Alan Wheeler Alan M. Schwartz Alden Brooks Alex Aliferis Alex Hillsberg Alex Tavlian Alexander Martinez Alexandra Bjerg Alexandra Bjerg and Christopher Nelson Alexis Garcia Ali Modarres Alicia Berhow Alla Seiffert Allan Hoffenblum Allan Zaremberg Allen L. Phillips Allen Schaeffer Allysia Finley Alyssa Dykman and Lynette Ubois Amanda Fulkerson Amit Thakkar Amy Dominguez-Arms Amy Thoma Andrea Deveau Andrei Leontieff and Gordana Samardzic Andrew Chang Andrew J. Chang and Justin L. Adams Ph.D. Andrew McAllister Andrew Mendez Andrew Sarega Andy Caldwell Anita Mangels Ann Dermody Ann Kinner Ann-Marie Villicana Ann Wilson Anne Hackney Anne M. Northup Annette Levi and Serhat Asci State Senator Anthony Cannella Anthony Gregory Anthony J. Mohr Anthony Pignataro Anthony York Antonio Villaraigosa Arif Alikhan and Seth Stoughton Arlene Howard Arno Harris Arnold Steinberg Art Swanson Arthur Laffer Ash Roughani Ashley Trim Ashley Trim and Brian Stewart Ashley Ingram Assemblyman Bill Berryhill Assemblyman Bob Wieckowski Assemblyman Cameron Smyth Assemblyman Curt Hagman Assemblyman Dan Logue Assemblyman Devon Mathis Assemblyman Eric Linder Assemblyman Frank Bigelow James Gallagher Assemblyman Jay Obernolte Senator Jim Nielsen Assemblyman Jim Patterson Assemblyman Jim Silva Assemblyman Kevin Jeffries Assemblyman Kevin Kiley Senator Mike Morrell Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher Sam Blakeslee Assemblyman Tom Lackey Assemblyman Travis Allen Assemblymembers Kristin Olsen and Katcho Achadjian Assemblymembers Jim Patterson, Bill Brough, Frank Bigelow and Melissa Melendez Assemblymen Nathan Fletcher and Martin Garrick Assemblywoman Audra Strickland Assemblywoman Diane Harkey Assemblywoman Shannon Grove Assemblywoman Susan A Bonilla Aubrey Bettencourt Aubry Stone Austin Beutner Austin James Autumn Carter Ava Alexander B. Lee Jones B. Wayne Hughes Jr. Barbara DeBoom Dr. Barbara O'Connor & Dr. Val Smith Barry Bedwell Bartlett Cleland Bastian Lehmann Ben Austin Ben Boychuk Ben Christopher Ben Christopher and Elizabeth Castillo Ben Lee Ben Wong Benjamin Zycher Beth Cone Kramer Beth Hummel Beth Witrogen Betty Jo Toccoli Bill Allen Bill Boyarsky Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe Bill Butcher Bill Dombrowski Billie Greer Bill Hanvey Bill Hauck Bill LaMarr Bill Leonard Bill McInturff Bill Rosendahl Bill Simon Bill Watkins Bill Whalen Dr. Sam Blakeslee and Pete Peterson Los Angeles Police Protective League Bob Gelfand Senator Bob Huff Bob Moore and Marty Wilson Robert Naylor Bob Poole and Adrian Moore Robert Stern Bob Wickers Bob WIlliams Bob Williams and Kristen De Pena Bonnie Reiss Terrill Bouricius, David Schecter, Campbell Wallace, and John Gastil Brad Diede Bradlee Chang Bradley Benbrook and Stephen Duvernay Bradly Torgan Brendan Huffman Brent A. Wilkes Bret Hendry Bret Lane Brett Hauser, Mike Anderson, Dave Schembri, and Kristof Vereenooghe Brett Livingstone Brian Brokaw Brian Calle Brian J. Stiger Brian Jencunas Brian Kabateck Brian Rice Brisemae Long Bruce Bialosky Bruce McQuain Bruno Kaufmann Bruno Peguese Bryan Merica Bryan Merica and Paul Wittenberg Burt Wilson Buzz Wiesenfeld Byrhonda Lyons Byron de Arakal C. Duane Dauner C. Jarrett Dieterle Caitlin Maples Caitrin Chappelle and Ellen Hanak Caity Maple Camille Maben and Jim Wunderman Peter McIsaac Carl Bergman Carl Brodt Carl DeMaio Carl Guardino Carla Marinucci Carlos Galvan, Jr. Carlos Solorzano Caroline Beteta Caroline Beteta and Patricia Megason Carolyn Cavecche Carolyn McIntyre Carson Bruno Casey Creamer Catherine Atkin Catherine Reheis-Boyd Cathy Browne Cathy Creswell and Lucy Dunn Chad Peace Chandra Sharma Charles Crumpley Charles D. Connor Charles S Grob, MD Charles W. Swenson Charles WIlson Chase Norlin Cherida Collins Smith & Chuck Henderson Cheryl Getuiza Chris Bertelli Chris Carson Chris Cillizza Chris McKenzie Chris Micheli Chris Norby Chris Reed Chris Wilson Chriss Street Christine Cooper, Ph.D. Christine Flowers-Ewing Christopher Burnham Christopher LeGras Christopher Nelson Christopher Thornberg, PhD Chuck Beckwith Charles H. Bell, Jr. Chuck Reed and Carl DeMaio Cindi Parulan-Colfer Clay Russell Dr. Clifford C. Eke, MD Clifford Luengo Clint Oliver Colin Maynard Conan Nolan Congressman Darrell Issa Congressman Tom McClintock Constance L. Rice Conway Collis Corrin Rankin Courtney M. Fowler Craig DeLuz Craig Elliott Craig Regelbrugge Cristi Nelson Curt Augustine Curt Emick Curtis Vandermolen Cydney Fox Cynthia Bryant D.J. Waldie Dakin Sloss Damian Fussel Dan Bender Dan Errotabere Dan Kenney Dan Logue Dan Morain Dan Newman Dan Oney Dan Pellissier Dan Richard Dan Schnur Dan Walters Daniel Borenstein Daniel DiSalvo Daniel Krimm and Eric McGhee Daniel Silva Daniel Weintraub Daniel Sullivan Danny Kennedy and Sara Chandler Darlene Cullivan Darren Bevan Darry Sragow Darry Sragow and Rob Pyers Dave Arian Dave Lesher Dave Low Dave Marin Dave Quast Dave Regan Dave Roberts David A. Lehrer and Joe R. Hicks David Abel David C. Barker David C. Stolinsky David Cain David Chase David Crane David Crane and Don Boyd David Davenport David Fischer David Friedman and Jennifer Hernandez David Friedman and Jennifer Hernandez, Editor Joel Kotkin Dr. David Gonzalez David Guy and Tim Johnson David Herrlinger David Hochschild David Houston David I Meyer PhD David Jacobson David Janssen David Kersten David King David Kline David Kordus David Kordus and Dean Bonner David Latterman David M. Smith and Steven E. Todd David Panush David R. Doerr David Roberts David S. White David Salaverry David Schonbrunn David Stolinsky David W. Fleming David Williams Dean Bonner Dean Bonner and Eric McGhee Dean Bonner and Lori Pottinger Dean C. Logan Deb Kollars Debbie Murdock Debbie Poochigian Deborah Raphael Debra Desrosiers Debra Saunders Denise Davis Dennis Cima Dennis Hollingsworth Dennis Zine Derek Cressman Devin Lavelle Dick Ackerman and Mel Levine DJ Jaffe Dominic Munoz Don Faught Don Giottonini Don Perata Don Ringe Donald Gomez Donald H. Heller & Ron Briggs Donald P. Wagner Donna Levin Donna Lucas Dora Westerlund Dorothy Rothrock Doug Jensen Doug Johnson Doug LaMalfa Doug McIntyre Doug Ose Doug Tessitor Douglas Jeffe Douglas Johnson Douglas McGray Dr. Ed Hernandez Dr. James Prieger Dr. John M. Rost Dr. Angelo Williams Dr. Bernice Ledbetter Dr. Juliet Christian-Smith Marcy Zwelling-Aamot, M.D. Dr. Maureen L. Storey Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong Dr. Steven Frates and Dr. Michael Shires Dru Wells Duane Dichiara, Kevin Spillane, and Moises Merino Duf Sundheim Duncan MacVicar Dustin Weatherby Earl Cooper Earl "Skip" Cooper Ed Bolen Ed Coghlan Ed Mendel Edward Ring Ed Royce Edmund J. Pezalla, MD, MPH Edward Headington Edward Stringham Edwin A. Lombard III Elaine M. Howle Eli Lehrer Eli Lehrer & Jule Gunlock Elizabeth Aguilera Elizabeth Castillo Elizabeth Crothers Elizabeth Myers Ellen Hanak Emily Baker Emily Cohen Emily Ekins Emily Lam Eric Beach Eric Bream Eric C. Bauman Eric Eisenhammer Eric Golden Eric Granof Eric Hogue Eric Lindberg and Carlos Solórzano-Cuadra Eric McGhee Eric McGhee and Paul Warren Eric McGhee and Vicki Hsieh Eric Siddall Erica Morehouse Erin Haight Errol Valladares Erynne Jones Ethan Rarick Ethan Rarick and Jack Citrin Eugene J. Voiland Evan Storms Evelyn Cook F Noel Perry and Christopher Thornberg F. Noel Perry Fabian Nunez Felicia Mello Filipe Campante Fiona Hutton Fox and Hounds Daily Editors Frances Mizuno Francisco Cerritos Frank de Lima Frank Solomon Frank Ury Fred Karger Fred Keeley Fred Silva Fred Silva, Matt Horton, and Mark Pisano Frederick M. Hess Gabriel Sanchez Gabriella Holt Garry South Gary Aminoff Gary Chazen Gary Colbert Gary Delsohn Gary M. Galles Gary Raney Gary Shapiro Gary Toebben Gavin Newsom Geoff McIntosh George Deukmejian, Pete Wilson & Gray Davis George Fee George Linn George Merlis George Minter George Passantino George Plescia George Runner George Runner and Fiona Ma George Slover Jerry Meral Gerald Parsky Gerry Bonetto, Ph.D. Gina Rodriquez Ginger Galloway Gino DiCaro Giovanni Circella, Ph.D. Glenn C. Rice Gloria Romero Gonzalo Javier Ferrer Arnold Schwarzenegger Governor Jerry Brown Greg Hines Greg Lippe Greg Lucas Greg Schniegenberg Gregory Rodriguez Gregory W. Brittain Grey Stafford Grover Norquist Guest Author Pete Peterson Guest Authors -- Gwen Moore & Peter D. Kelly III Hal Dash Hal Dasinger and Chris Micheli Hank Ryan Hannah Oh Hans Johnson and Marisol Cuellar Mejia Harold Johnson Harvey Englander Harvey Rosenfield Heather K. Haight Heather Mac Donald Hector Barajas Hector Barreto and Alfredo Ortiz Hector Botero Hector M. Barajas and Mike Vallante Hector V. Barreto Heidi Siegmund Cuda Helen Hutchison Henry I. Miller Henry McCann Herman Gallegos, John Gamboa, and Jennifer Hernandez Herman Gallegos, John Gamboa, and Robert Apodaca Hollaine Hopkins Howard Fine Ian Adams Ian Padilla Isidro A. Jiménez Ivonne Herrera J. Frank Bullitt Jack Bean Jack Bragen Jack Breuker Jack Brouwer Jack Citrin and F. Noel Perry Jack Frost Jack Guerrero Jack Humphreville Jack Kain Jack Stewart Jackie Botts Jaivon Grant Jake Steinfeld Assemblyman James Gallagher James Gallagher and Aubrey Bettencourt James Kellogg James Lacy James Lee James P. Gray James P. Mayer James Poulos James Spencer James Su Jamie Smith Jan Norman Jan Schori Jan Scully and Ed Jagels Jan Smutny-Jones Jan Steiger Jane Junn Janell Smiley Janet Napolitano Jared Martin Jared Walczk Jasmine Nachtigall Jason Clemens Jason Orr Jason Sterne, Lauren Canary, and Brian Kennedy Jay McKeeman Jay Simmons and Pamela Kan Jean Fuller Jean Pagnone and Tom Tanton Jean Ross Jeannee Parker Martin and Craig Cornett Jeannine English Jeff D. Baize Jeff Miller Jeff Montejano Jeff Montejano and Tracy Hernandez Jeff Pemstein Jeff Stone Jeff Stone and Ian Calderon Jeffrey Lewis Jeffrey M. Barker Jeffrey Mount and Ellen Hanak Jeffrey Mount and Michael Dettinger Jeffrey Spencer Jen Vitela Jenna Abbott Jennifer Barrera Jennifer Bestor Jennifer Hernandez Jennifer Kerns Jennifer Lovett Jennifer Rockwell Jeremy Bagott Jeremy Leffler Jerry Haleva Jerry Nickelsburg Jerry Sullivan Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson Jesse Rojas Jesse Torres Jessica Calefati Jessica Duboff Jessica Lall Jessica Levinson Jessica Linehan Jessica Patterson Jill Benson Jill Stewart Jill Stewart and Michael Weinstein Jim Conran Jim DiPeso & Sam Davidson Jim Kennedy Jim Mayer Jim Newton Jim Nielsen Jim Nygren Jim Patterson and Joel Nelson Jim Rooney Jim Unland Jim Verros Jim Wunderman Jim Wunderman and Michael Kelly John Kabateck Jock O'Connell Joe Armendariz Joe Dixon Joe Gardner Joe Hicks Joe Mathews Joe Ramirez Joe Rodota Joe Rodota and Matt Klink Joe Rodota and Phil Romero Joe Rodota and Steve Maviglio Joe Vinatieri Joel Anderson Joel Anderson and Julia Brownley Joel Ayala Joel Bellman Joel Fox Joel Fox & Ashley Hemkin Joel Fox and Connie Rice Joel Fox and Joe Mathews Joel Kotkin Joel Kotkin and Bill Watkins Joel Kotkin and Charlie Stephens Joel Kotkin & Mark Schill Joel Kotkin and Michael Shires Joel Kotkin and Wendell Cox Joel Kotkin & Marshall Toplansky Dr. Joel L. Nitzkin Joel Singer Joel Strom Johan Klehs and Rick Keene John A. Perez John Arensmeyer John Benoit John Chiang John Cox John Eastman John Ferraro John Fiske John Fund John Gamboa and Jennifer Hernandez John Gastil John Guenther John H. Sullivan John Hamilton John Hancock John Hollon John Hrabe John J. Pitney, Jr. John D. Jones, RPh, JD, FAMCP John Kabateck John Kehoe John Loudon John M. Glionna John McCormack John McLaurin John Mirisch John Moorlach John Nelson John Nienstedt John Quintanilla John R. Graham John R. McLaurin John R. Wallach John S. Thomas John Schwada John Seiler John Severini John Taylor John Wildermuth John Wood, Jr. Johnny Amaral Jon Coupal Jon Coupal and David Wolfe Jon Coupal and John Kabateck Jon Coupal, John Kabateck & Joel Fox Jon Fleischman Jon Lopey Jon Roth Jonathan Brown Jonathan Karpf Dr. Jonathan Katz Jonathan Wilcox Jonathan Woetzel and Michael Kelly Joni Topper and Stephen Cheung Jordan Blashek and Christopher Haugh Jose A. Marquez-Leon José Huizar Joseph P. Shea Joseph Perkins Dr. Joseph Perrone Joseph Vranich Joseph Vranich, Wendell Cox & Adrian Moore Josephine Djuhana Jot Condie Juan Garcia Judy Lin Judy Lin & Ben Christopher Judy Lin and Elizabeth Castillo Judy Lloyd Julian Canete Julian Morris and Lance Christensen Julie Cart Junior Romero Justin Adams, Ph.D. Justin Ewers Justin Hyer Dr. Justin L. Adams Lloyd Billingsley Kaitlyn Gaffney Karen Kerrigan Karen Spencer Karyn Schmidt Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian Kate Cimini Kate Galbraith Kathay Feng Katherine Lugar, Lynn Mohrfeld, and Kevin Carroll Kathryn Phillips and Bill Allen Kati Suominen Katy Grimes Keeley Christensen Keith Carlson Keith Kaplan Keith Richman Kelly William Cobb Ken Barnes Ken DeVore Ken Monroe Ken Orski Kenneth P. Miller and Ellen Lempres Kenneth P. Green Kerry Jackson Kevin D. Korenthal Kevin Dayton Kevin Drum Kevin Duewel and Chris Micheli Kevin Hanley Kevin James Kevin Johnson Kevin Kiley Kevin Klowden Kevin Klowden and Curtis Chin Congressman Kevin McCarthy Kevin Mitchell Kim Alexander Kim Stone Kirsten James Kirsten Moore Kish Rajan Kit Rachlis Kris Hunt Kris Murray Kris Vosburgh Assemblywoman Kristin Olsen Kurt Hahn Kyle Smith La Keishia Childers Lan Nguyen Lance Christensen Lance Christensen and Victor Nava Lance Howland Lance Izumi Lance Olson Lane Kasselman Larry Downes Larry Greenfield Larry Sand Lars Trautman Laura Brill Laura Curtis and Chris MIcheli Laura Hill and Iwunze Ugo Laura Perez Laurel Rosenhall Laurel Rosenhall and Dan Morain Lauren Hepler Lauren Warden Rodgers Lauren Windsor Lauren Zeise Lawren Markle Lawrence H. Easterling, Jr. Lawrence McQuillan and Rebecca Harris Lawrence Meyers Lawrence Stirling Leanna Sweha Lee Baca Lee Carey Leigh Anderson Leigh Wolf Lenny Goldberg Lenny Mendonca Lenny Mendonca and Chris Gates Lenny Mendonca & Cruz Reynoso Lenny Mendonca and Pete Weber Lenny Mendonca and Thomas V. McKernan Leon SooHoo Leron Gubler Lester Snow Lewis K. Uhler and Jon Coupal Lewis K. Uhler Lezlee Westine Linda Sherry Lindsey de la Torre Ling Ling Chang Lisa A. Rickard Lisa Gritzner Lisa Snell Liz Helms Lon Hatamiya Loren Kaye Jennifer Ryan Crozier and Loren Kaye Loren Kaye and Marty Wilson Loren Kaye and Pedro Nava Loren Kaye and Rebecca Sterling Lori Pottinger Lorraine Justin-Plass Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) Lou Paulson Louis Barnett Louis Dettorre Louise Arias Lovester Adams Lt. Ron Cottingham Lucas Puente Lucille Roybal-Allard and John Laird Lucy Dunn Lucy Dunn & Dr. Wallace Walrod Luis Alvarado Luis Alvarado and Hector Barajas Luis Marquez Luka Ladan Luke Phillips Lunna Lopes Madhusudan Ravi Manuel Cosme, Jr. Marc Cooper Marc Joffe Marc Joffe and Max Neiman Marc Klaas Marc Steinorth Marc Whitman Marcia Fritz Maria Mehranian Marianne Haver-Hill Mario A. Guerra Mark Anderson Mark Baldassare Mark Baldassare and Abby Cook Mark Baldassare, Dean Bonner, and Jui Shrestha Mark Baldassare, Dean Bonner, Lunna Lopes , and Jui Shrestha Mark Breslin Mark Bucher Mark Daniels Mark Gonzelez Mark Hiraide Mark Lacter Mark Meuser Mark Paul Mark Sektnan and Rex Frazier Mark Standriff Mark Turner Mark Vafiades Mark Vargas Marko Mlikotin Martin Devine Martin Gallegos Martin Garrick Martina M. Cartwright, Ph.D., R.D. Marty Keller Marty Wilson Mary McAuley Mary Plummer and Aaron Mendelson Maryann Marino Maryrose Asher Matt Cate Julian Canete and Matt Cate Matt Fleming Matt Horton and Kristen Keough Matt Klink Matt Levin Matt Levin and Ben Christopher Matt Rexroad Matt Rodriguez and Michael Madrid Matthew Cunningham Matthew Fienup Matthew Fienup and Bill Watkins Matthew Grant Anson Matthew Harper Matthew Patinkin Matthew Stevenson Matthew Zandi Maureen Gorsen Maurice Williams Chuck Reed Mayor Chuck Reed & Mayor Bill Kampe Maziar Movassaghi Meg Whitman Megan Range Melissa Martin, Ph.D. Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez Micah Eckels Micah Weinberg Micah Weinberg and Fred Silva Michael Antonopoulos Michael Barnhart Michael Bernick Michael J. Boskin & John Cogan Michael D. Antonovich Michael Drobach Michael Feinstein Michael Feinstein, Kevin Takenaga and Kevin Akin Michael Fenenbock Michael Genest Michael J. Brady and Mark Powell Michael J. Boskin Michael Kassan Michael Kelly Michael Kelly and Kevin Klowden Michael Levine Michael Lotito and Bruce Sarchet Michael Ong, MD, PhD Michael Priem Michael Shaw Michael Shellenberger and Ted Nordhaus Michael Shires Michael Stanton Michael Trujillo Michael Turnipseed Michael Vallante Michael Villines Michele Daugherty Michele Hanisee Michelle Bergmann Michelle Orrock Michele Steel Michelle Steel and Matthew Harper Mike Bober Mike DArelli Mike Gatto Mike Gravel Mike Herron Mike Lewis Mike Madrid Mike Madrid and Robb Korinke Mike Montgomery Mike Osborn Mike Polyakov Mike Rossi Mike Savino & Aurie Kryzuda Mike Vallante Mike Wade Mike Winn Milo Pearson Miryam Mora-Barajas Mitch Zak Molly Milligan Morgan Statt Morris Brown Morris Levy Nadine Ono Nancy Lindholm and Jennifer Barrera Nancy Rader Nancy Rader, Karl Gawell, and Julee Malinowski-Ball Natalie Blanning Weber Nate Bradley Nathan Gardels Nathan Sippel Neel Kashkari Nicholas Francois Nicholas Lozito Nick Zaiac Nick Zaiac and Steven Greenhut Dr. Nicole Conragan Nicole Goehring Nigel Duara Nina Salarno Ashford Nolan V. Rollins Norm King Pamela Villarreal Pastor K.W. Tulloss Pat Proano Patricia Mulholland Patrick Atwater Patrick Caddell, Bob Perkins and Scott Miller Patrick Dorinson Patrick George Patrick Johnston Patrick Lavin Patrick Murphy and Lunna Lopes Patrick Murphy and Talib Jabbar Patrick Murphy, Radhika Mehlotra, and Jennifer Paluch Patrick Reddy Patti Strand Patty Salazar Paul Granillo and Eloy Oakley Paul Jacob Paul Meyer Paul Mitchell Paul Paget Paul Tanaka Paul Wenger and Manuel Cunha Pete Peterson Pete Peterson & Kevin Klowden Peter Blocker Peter Corselli Peter E. Weber Peter Herzog Peter Kaye Peter Manzo Peter Pitts Peter S. Silva and Richard Atwater Peter Tateishi Peter Welch Pooja Desai R.E. Graswich Rabbi Mark Blazer and Dr. Jeffrey Shapiro Rachel Becker Rachel Michelin Rachel Ward Radhika Mehlotra and Jennifer Paluch Rafael Castellanos Ralph E. Shaffer Ralph Lockhart Ralph Miller Randal OToole Randy Voepel Raphael Sonenshein Raul Bocanegra Raul Furlong Raul Riesgo Ray McNally Reason Foundation Reed Galen Rev. Robert Jones Rex Conner Rex Hime Rey León and Veronica Garibay Ricardo Cano Ricardo Franco Rich Matteis Richard Cathcart Richard Cathcart and Ronald Stein Richard Colman Richard Costigan Richard Eber Richard F. Pops Richard F. Pops Richard Fisk Richard Green Richard Kennedy Richard Lambros Richard M. Skinner Richard N. Bond Bill McInturff and Alex Bratty Richard Raya Richard Rider Richard Rubin Richard W. Atwater Richard Winger Rick Cole Rick Farinelli Rick Perry Rick Pople RIck Roelle Rickey Gelb Rita Agarwal MD, FAAP Rob Fong Rob Lapsley Rob Lapsley and Allan Zaremberg Rob Lapsley and Jon Coupal Robert Lapsley and Michael Shires Rob Neenan Rob Stutzman Robb Korinke Robert B. Engel and Gloria Colazo Robert Bikel Robert Callahan Robert Craig Robert Fellner Robert Gutierrez Robert J. Walters Robert Hertzberg Robert M. Hertzberg and Thomas McKernan Robert Michael Robert Peoples, PhD Robert Poole Robert R. Mitchell Robert Rivinius Robert S. Pastorino Robert Shireman Robert Stern Robert Stern and Jessica Levinson Robin Dore Robin Salzer Rocky J Chavez Rod Brown Roderick J. Wood Rodney K. Brown Roelof van Ark Roger Alves Roger Clark Dr. Roger A. Clemens Roger Niello Roland De Wolk Rolf Benirschke Ron Briggs Ron Calderon Ron Galperin Ron Gastelum Ron Hicks Ron Kaye Ron Kaye and Gary Toebben Ron Nehring Ron Unz Ronald Stein Ronald Stein and Todd Royal Ronald Turovsky Rosario Marin Rosemary Shahan Roslyn Layton and James Wall Ross Elliott and Chris Micheli Ross Palmerton Ruben Barrales Ruben Guerra Russell Goldsmith Russell Goldsmith & Michael Kelly Russell Lowery Ruth Evans Ruth Haskins Sally Pipes Sam Gilbert Sam Olivito Samantha Draper Samantha Young Sander Daniels Sanjay Varshney and Dennis H. Tootelian Sarah Abramson Sikich and Meghan Sahli-Wells Sarah Christie Sarah Lyons Saunda Kitchen Saunda Kitchen and Steve Caldeira Scott Dominguez Scott Harris Scott Hauge Scott Lay Scott Schmidt Scott Shackford Scott Slater Sean Broderick Sean Flynn and Pete Weber Sean Hecht Sean Jasso Sean Trende Senator Andy Vidak Senator Anthony Cannella Senator Bill Emmerson Senator Bob Dutton Senator Brian Jones Senator Dave Cogdill Senator Jeff Stone Senator John Moorlach Senator Ling Ling Chang Senator Mimi Walters Senator Pat Bates Senator Sharon Runner Senator Ted Gaines Senator Tom Harman Senator Tony Strickland Senators Steve Knight, Joel Anderson, and Andy Vidak Seth Stodder Shane P. Desselle, RPh, PhD, FAPhA Sharon Kwon Shawn Lewis Shawn Steel Shawn Worst Shawn Yadon and John McLaurin Sheila A. Weinberg Sheila Day Sheila Weinberg Shelly Sullivan Sherry Bebitch Jeffe & Doug Jeffe Sherry Bebitch Jeffe Shoshana Weissman Sosan Madanat Stan Statham Stanton A. Glantz Stephen DeMaura Stephen Eide Stephen M. Kinney Stephen Rapier Steve and Susie Swatt Steve Coffman Steve Crouch Steve Frank Steve Greenberg Steven Greenhut Steve Lacey Stephen Moore Steve Peace Steve Poizner Steve Westly Steve Westly and Jack Scott Steve White Steven B. Falk Steven Bradford Steven D. Lavine Steven Frates Steven Greenhut Steven Greenhut and Ray Lehmann Steven Hayward Steven J. Miller Steven Malanga Steven Maviglio Stu Spencer Stuart Waldman Stuart Waldman and Elizabeth Hawley Sue Kateley Sunne Wright McPeak Sunny Gault Susan Frank Susan Frank Susan Perry Susan Shafer Susan Shelley Susan Talamantes Eggman Susanne Stirling Susanne Trimbath Susie Swatt T Keith Gurnee Tamara Carleton Tanya Klowden Tara Vail Ted Costa Ted Gaines and Jack Stewart Ted Green Teresa Alvardo and Shellye Archambeau Teresa Casazza Terrence Murphy Terry Bibbens Terry Friedman Terry Tamminen Josh Tetrick and Jay Timmons Thad Kousser Thanh Tran Theresa Harvey Therese Twomey and Chris Micheli Thomas G. Hoffman Thomas Jelenić Tim Bittle Tim Clark Tim Hodson Tim Johnson Tim Shaw Tim Sparapani Capt. Tim Wright (Ret.) Timm Herdt Timothy L. Coyle Timothy Perry Tina Aldatz Todd Ament Todd Gillenwater and Jon Roth Todd Priest Todd Royal Tom Bannon Tom Bevan and Carl M Cannon Tom Bowman Tom Campbell Tom Del Beccaro Tom G. Hoffman Tom Gray Tom Gray & Robert Scardamalia Tom Hiltachk Tom Hudson Tom Manzo Tom OMalley Tom Petersen Tom Rubin Tom Scott Tom Spiggle Tom Tanton Tom Umberg and Bill Habermehl Tony Krvaric Tony Quinn Topher Morrison Tony Quinn Tracy Hernandez Travis Allen Trini Jones Troy Senik Vahid Khorsand Vail Dutto Valerie Nera Vernon M. Billy Vickie Bradshaw Victor Davis Hanson Vince Fong Assemblymembers Vince Fong, Tom Lackey, and Jay Obernolte Violeta Duran Vittoria Abbate Vivian Bowers-Cowan W. Bruce Lee Wall Street Journal Editorial Warren H. Fong, MD Warren Olney Wayne Hughes Jr. Wayne Lusvardi Wayne Winegarden Wendell Cox Wendell Cox & Joseph Vranich Wendy Bergman Wendy Lack Will Coggin Will Kempton Will Swaim William Allen and Hasan Ikhrata William Holder William R. Maurer Willam Edgar, Rodney Gould, Patricia Martel and Ted Gaebler William Yu Willie Galvan Willie Brown Zachary Hayes Zev Yaroslavsky Zoey Goore MD, MPH, FAAP All Years 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008