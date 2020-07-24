One Housing Solution for a Difficult Time

Robert Hertzberg
By
State Senate Majority Leader representing the San Fernando Valley, Senate District 18
Friday, July 24th, 2020

It’s very clear to me that people are very concerned about housing and homelessness. Because of this pandemic, my colleagues and I have had to rearrange many of our priorities – but for months, I have been working on an active bill that helps renters stay in their homes, and makes sure that our landlords aren’t left in the dust.

It’s about a voucher-based program that allows qualified tenants to pay what they can afford right now, with the commitment to paying back the remaining balance within the next ten years. Property owners will receive tax credit vouchers to cover the outstanding rent debt. 

This plan is backed by renters, landlords and leadership at the State Capitol, and I believe that it’s this kind of thoughtful legislation can help stabilize some of the critical needs of our economy, while keeping our residents safe. We can find dignified solutions when we work together, and I hope I have your support.

Comment on this article


Please note, statements and opinions expressed on the Fox&Hounds Blog are solely those of their respective authors and may not represent the views of Fox&Hounds Daily or its employees thereof. Fox&Hounds Daily is not responsible for the accuracy of any of the information supplied by the site's bloggers.


News Updates

Sign up for our free Fox & Hounds daily newsletter.