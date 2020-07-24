One Housing Solution for a Difficult Time
It’s very clear to me that people are very concerned about housing and homelessness. Because of this pandemic, my colleagues and I have had to rearrange many of our priorities – but for months, I have been working on an active bill that helps renters stay in their homes, and makes sure that our landlords aren’t left in the dust.
It’s about a voucher-based program that allows qualified tenants to pay what they can afford right now, with the commitment to paying back the remaining balance within the next ten years. Property owners will receive tax credit vouchers to cover the outstanding rent debt.
This plan is backed by renters, landlords and leadership at the State Capitol, and I believe that it’s this kind of thoughtful legislation can help stabilize some of the critical needs of our economy, while keeping our residents safe. We can find dignified solutions when we work together, and I hope I have your support.