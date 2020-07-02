Trump: Wild on the Trail. Karen Bass for VP?
By Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Thursday, July 2nd, 2020
We dissect President Donald Trump’s erratic, inflammatory return to the campaign trail amid rising numbers of coronavirus victims and polls showing he faces a tough re-election fight. We also handicap the competition for the Democratic vice presidential nomination and take a close look at a new California contender, Rep. Karen Bass of Los Angeles.