Asian Americans join Latinos as targets of Trump

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Monday, August 3rd, 2020

We take a hard look at how President Trump is stacking the deck against Asian Americans and Latinos.  Asian Americans are damaged by his racist description of the coronavirus pandemic, giving  bigots permission to assault them verbally and, in some cases, physically.  With Latinos, it’s Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic, which is roaring through the agricultural Central Valley and other places where they work on frontline jobs.  Now all the problems are in Gov. Newsom’s lap. 

Inside Golden State Politics

