Asian Americans join Latinos as targets of Trump
We take a hard look at how President Trump is stacking the deck against Asian Americans and Latinos. Asian Americans are damaged by his racist description of the coronavirus pandemic, giving bigots permission to assault them verbally and, in some cases, physically. With Latinos, it’s Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic, which is roaring through the agricultural Central Valley and other places where they work on frontline jobs. Now all the problems are in Gov. Newsom’s lap.