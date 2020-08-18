Editor and Co-Publisher of Fox and Hounds Daily

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the rolling blackouts that hit California are “simply unacceptable.” Granted. So, what are we going to do about it?

There is a practical solution for dealing with potential energy shortages in the state and that is to have a balanced energy program that relies not only on renewable energy and innovative energy programs but doesn’t reject reliable energy sources like natural gas. Relying on domestic energy sources will help relieve California consumers from the highest energy costs in the nation.

In his press conference yesterday, Governor Newsom said he wants to work with the business community to confront the immediate energy crisis resulting in the rolling blackouts. His means of working with businesses is asking them to limit consumption during peak hours. In other words, turn off the machines. How’s slowing the economic engine of the state going to help California rebound from the most shattering economic crisis in more than a decade?

The business community wants to work with the governor but not by simply turning off the lights.

“The business community has supported California’s climate change goals and established CARE (Californians for Affordable and Reliable Energy) to ensure that our energy transition will maintain a stable and affordable energy supply for business and all Californians,” Rob Lapsley, president of the California Business Roundtable, said in a statement following the most recent power outages. “Our transition has resulted in some of the highest energy prices in the country and now we are facing reliability problems in the summer months when our economy should be at its peak. We must have a robust and diversified energy portfolio including a statewide energy plan, which we have sponsored in a previous legislative session.”

Californians value the environment, but they also value a comfortable lifestyle and economic platform that creates jobs and allows all the state’s residents to thrive. That means balance is needed on many fronts, including energy. The return of rolling blackouts has brought that lesson home.

Instead of just managing the current energy crisis, the governor and legislature must strive to create a plan to prevent energy shortages. Working with the business community ideas is a good place to start.