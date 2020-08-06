Former Los Angeles City Councilman and Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant.

Some of us have witnessed an elected L.A. City Officials sworn-in to serve in public office. Either in person or via media. There is all the pomp and circumstance that follows the election and then the work begins. I remember my entry into the political arena and the Oath I truly believed in and with heart and soul. I wanted to carry out all my duties and responsibilities and live up to my words before God and myself, supporters, critics.

I look back on my years as an elected member of the L.A. Charter Reform Commission and my 12 years as an L.A. City Councilmember and can honestly say that I tried my best to live up to the commitment I made to everyone. Years later, I still remember the words and my commitment to the oath.

I recently reviewed the Oath of Office and it reminded me that it is a promise that one should remember and keep as a base for their service to the people that elected them to office.

The Oath of Office for Los Angeles Elected City Officials is as follows: Every officer provided for in the Charter shall, before entering upon the discharge of the duties of office, take the following oath or affirmation: I do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of California and the Charter of the City of Los Angeles, and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of the office according to the best of my ability.”

Now let me examine just how this has worked out for Mayor Garcetti…

During his Second Inaugural Address on July 1, 2017, Mayor Garcetti stated the following on the steps of city hall. The following are excerpts from the Mayor’s speech. The Mayor was sworn in by his mother Sukey Garcetti and joined his wife Amy Elaine Wakefield and their daughter Maya. Let’s see how things have turned out as compared to his words.

“We must connect. We must succeed at sustaining middle class jobs, at strengthening education, at protecting our environment while growing our economy because right now, it’s on us to show the way forward.”

The Verdict…..This has not worked out as promised.

“And we changed the culture of City Hall. For the first time, three citywide elected officials and fifteen councilmembers set aside the stale, unending competition for the day’s headlines. Instead, we sought out the levers where the powers of each of us, exercised with prudence and passion, could double the efforts of the others all in the service of a fearer, safer, prouder city.”

The Verdict…..Two Councilmembers have been arrested by the FBI, the City Attorney’s Office is being investigated by the FBI and investigations into additional corruption at City Hall continues…

“You, the voters, passed one of the largest initiatives to help the homeless, and, before two seasons turned, you did it again. You invested in Measure M, the most ambitious municipal initiative in this country by railroad mile. Today, we look upon a city with more potential, more ambition and more unity than we looked out on four years ago.”

The Verdict…..The Homeless population has continued to increase over previous years in Los Angeles City. There was a 16% increase in the Homeless population from 2019 to 2020. The number went from 35,550 to 41,290. Los Angeles County saw an increase of 13%. 58,936 to 66,436.

While more rail lines are being established, ridership is down and safety concerns exist with transit riders.

“Crime remains a challenge. So does moving through our city. Even as we rise to face it, homelessness rises faster, every tent and blanket calling on our deepest reserves of courage, creativity and compassion.

The Verdict…..Mayor Garcetti called Police Officers “Killers” and recommended a cut of $150 million dollars to the LAPD Budget. This after recent RIOTS in Los Angeles and the destruction of many business locations and numerous police vehicles. The L.A. City Council approved the $150 million dollar cut from the current LAPD budget. This is at a time when crime numbers are increasing and officers are falling back for survival.

Elected officials need to remember that they are held accountable to the people of the community. As we can see, problems are growing bigger in L.A. while leadership is lacking and lost in finding real solutions…..