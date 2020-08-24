Michelle, Kamala, Nancy and Donald

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Monday, August 24th, 2020

We assess the importance of women to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, as exemplified by Michelle Obama’s speech to the Democratic national convention and Kamala Harris’ nomination for vice president.   Will the campaigning by strong women drive President Donald Trump nuts?  And we tackle voting by mail.  Will President Trump’s loud and persistent attacks on it make Americans doubt the election result?

