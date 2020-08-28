Republicans Pick on California and Other Tales
By Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, August 28th, 2020
We look at Donald Trump’s efforts to put a smiley face on the Republican National Convention, but he and his team found it hard to do. The convention previewed Trump’s attacks on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the coming campaign. And we explain why the Republicans picked California as their symbol of what’s wrong with the United States.
