California Initiative Editorial Scorecard
By Joe Rodota and Matt Klink
Joe Rodota is CEO of Forward Observer and Matt Klink is a Partner at California Strategies
Tuesday, September 15th, 2020
For this 2020 edition of the scorecard, we track editorials on the 12 ballot measures that California voters will decide on Tuesday, November 3.
This year’s editorial scorecard is based on circulation data from the Alliance for Audited Media for 22 newspaper outlets:
|2020 California Initiative Editorial Endorsement Scorecard
|Rank
|Paper
|Circulation
|1
|Los Angeles Times
|653,868
|2
|San Jose Mercury News
|527,568
|3
|Sacramento Bee
|279,032
|4
|Orange County Register
|250,724
|5
|East Bay Times
|168,362
|6
|San Francisco Chronicle
|164,820
|7
|Fresno Bee
|157,546
|8
|San Diego Union-Tribune
|121,321
|9
|La Opinion
|116,256
|10
|The Press-Enterprise
|92,697
|11
|The Record – Stockton
|58,888
|12
|San Gabriel Valley Tribune
|57,558
|13
|The Daily Breeze
|57,185
|14
|Modesto Bee
|56,723
|15
|Los Angeles Daily News
|56,493
|16
|The Press Democrat
|54,000
|17
|Long Beach Press-Telegram
|41,038
|18
|Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
|38,286
|19
|San Bernardino Sun
|36,076
|20
|The Desert Sun
|30,555
|21
|Chico Enterprise-Record
|29,000
|22
|Bakersfield Californian
|22,000
In both 2016 and 2018, we observed that editorial endorsements (pro or con) were a leading indicator of success at the ballot.
- Of the 10 measures on the 2016 ballot with a majority of editorials in favor, only one failed to pass (Prop 62, repeal death penalty); out of the seven measures with a majority of editorials against, only three passed.
- Of the 11 initiatives on the 2018 ballot, each of the four measures endorsed by a majority of leading newspapers was approved by voters (Prop 1 – Housing Bond; Prop 2 – Tax Revenue for Homeless Prevention; Prop 4 – Children’s Hospital Bond; Prop 11 – Ambulance Employee Regulations). Of the seven initiatives opposed by a majority of leading newspapers, only two (Prop 7 – Repeals Daylight Savings Time and Prop 12 – Animal Space Requirements) were approved by California voters. The remaining five were defeated.
- For many measures, endorsements have been lopsided – as indicated below.
|2020 California Initiative Editorial Endorsement Scorecard
|Proposition
|Yes
|No
|Prop 14 (Authorizes stem cell bonds)
|0
|11
|Prop 15 (Removes commercial, industrial and some agricultural property from Prop 13’s tax protections)
|2
|11
|Prop 16 (Removes voter-approved prohibition on race-conscious university admissions, public hiring and contracting)
|0
|11
|Prop 17 (Allows felony parolees to vote)
|10
|1
|Prop 18 (Allows 17-year-olds to vote in primaries and special elections if they’ll be 18 for general elections)
|1
|10
|Prop 19 (Allows elderly, disabled and wildfire victims to retain lower property tax rates when they change properties)
|0
|11
|Prop 20 (Rolls back sentencing and parole reforms enacted in Props 47 and 57)
|0
|11
|Prop 21 (Removes statewide constraints on local governments enacting rent control)
|1
|16
|Prop 22 (Allows gig tech companies to remain as independent contractors)
|11
|0
|Prop 23 (New regulation of kidney dialysis clinics)
|0
|11
|Prop 24 (Expands online consumer privacy)
|0
|11
|Prop 25 (Overturn cash bail prohibition)
|11
|0
- Endorsements from the Top 22 California Papers
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|Los Angeles Times
|YES
|Mercury News
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|YES
|Sacramento Bee
|NO
|Orange County Register
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|YES
|East Bay Times
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|YES
|San Francisco Chronicle
|YES
|NO
|Fresno Bee
|NO
|San Diego Union-Tribune
|La Opinion
|YES
|The Press-Enterprise
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|YES
|The Record – Stockton
|San Gabriel Valley Tribune
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|YES
|The Daily Breeze
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|YES
|Modesto Bee
|NO
|Los Angeles Daily News
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|YES
|The Press Democrat
|NO
|Long Beach Press-Telegram
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|YES
|Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|YES
|San Bernardino Sun
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|YES
|The Desert Sun
|Chico Enterprise-Record
|Bakersfield Californian
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|NO
|YES
|NO
|NO
|YES