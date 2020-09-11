Counting the Vote in CA and More Trump Books
What’s the impact of all the Trump books? We examine whether anyone other than politics addicts care when so many Americans are busy worrying about the pandemic. We also look at how Joe Biden is handling his media face off against Donald Trump, Most important, there’s growing concern over counting the vote. In California, extensive preparations didn’t prevent long lines in the primary election, especially in populous Los Angeles County. Can election officials do better in November?
