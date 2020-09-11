Counting the Vote in CA and More Trump Books

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, September 11th, 2020

What’s the impact of all the Trump books?  We examine whether anyone other than politics addicts care when so many Americans are busy worrying about the pandemic.  We also look at how Joe Biden is handling his media face off against Donald Trump,  Most important, there’s growing concern over counting the vote. In California, extensive preparations didn’t  prevent long lines in the primary election, especially in populous Los Angeles County.  Can election officials do better in November?

Inside Golden State Politics podcast is here.

