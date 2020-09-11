Remembering those who lost their lives on September 11th.
By Fox and Hounds Daily Editors
Friday, September 11th, 2020
September 11th honors the memory of the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Each year, in the United States the day is dedicated to remembering those who died as well as those who risked their own lives to save others.