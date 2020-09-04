The presidential campaign ignites and the California legislature flounders
By Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, September 4th, 2020
What a week! On the presidential campaign, Joe Biden emerges from his basement and attacks President Donald Trump as gutless. And the California legislature is shamed by a nursing mother, Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, bringing her baby onto the Assembly floor to urge her colleagues to vote on an important housing bill.