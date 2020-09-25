The Rocky Road To Election Day Gets Rockier

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, September 25th, 2020

We look at Donald Trump’s drive to a   6-3 Supreme Court that could give him the presidency in a contested election. Among the major Democrats working to derail his drive are California senators Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein.

