The Rocky Road To Election Day Gets Rockier
By Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, September 25th, 2020
We look at Donald Trump’s drive to a 6-3 Supreme Court that could give him the presidency in a contested election. Among the major Democrats working to derail his drive are California senators Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein.
