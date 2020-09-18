Trump and Newsom, Strange Political Bedfellows

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, September 18th, 2020

We critique the meeting between Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump on the wildfires.  And we examine the factor of fear in the election campaign–fear of fires, floods and climate change, fear of the pandemic and fear of violence provoked by protesters and police.

Inside Golden State Politics podcast is here.

