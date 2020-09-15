Daniel Yukelson is currently the Executive Director of The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles (AAGLA).

I was deeply saddened and disturbed to learn about the protestors that stood outside of St. Francis Hospital in Lynwood chanting ‘we hope they die’ while two of our brave Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies lay wounded following an unprovoked ambush-style shooting in Compton. What is happening in our community today where our first responders, our great protectors who answer our 9-1-1 emergencies, are not only subjected to unprovoked lethal attacks, but in the hospital fighting to survive, face chants of ‘we hope you die?’

It is difficult to explain let alone comprehend the type of behavior and loss of human decency that would see protestors block an entrance to a hospital’s emergency room and engage in chanting ‘we hope they die’ to our peace officers lying in critical condition after being ambushed and shot for no apparent reason other than for putting on a uniform to protect each of us from the very crime perpetrated on them past Saturday.

How can someone be so callous to stand and block the entrance to a hospital emergency room chanting for the death of the innocent and brave first responders? What has our society come to?

I fear that we face the destruction of all of our morals and society at the hands of politicians and media that refuse to call “it” what “it” is. We are at the doorstep of anarchy and breakdown of social morals and caring for fellow mankind. Our politicians, like Mayor Garcetti here in Los Angeles and Portland’s Mayor Ted Wheeler and others have for too long placated and pandered to anarchists that continue to take down and destroy civilized society as we know it. It is laughable that so many refer to boarded-up store fronts, broken windows, looting and burning businesses as “peaceful protest” and with that characterization, they condone it. It is as if we have lost all rational thought.

On top of all this, our elected officials continue to fan the flames of anarchy with calls to defund the police. Elected officials continually call-out police as racists further placing these brave men and women first responders in harm’s way. As a result, we have seen and will continue to see the destruction of common decency facilitated by elected officials that pander to anarchist groups who have no social morals but to stand and block an emergency room entrance in hopes of dancing on the graves of brave police officers that were ambushed while on patrol and protecting our neighborhoods.

It is the political discourse facilitated by our elected officials that has caused this grave loss of morality and decency in society today. It is a sickening platform these elected officials use to pander for votes on the fringe of society and seek their election. They fan the flames and they get re-elected – the end!

These protestors, on the other hand, claim that the police and all of society here in the U.S. is systematically racist. Their solution? They intend to fix the system by destroying the system and by causing harm and loss of life.

Our elected officials and these grimly immoral protestors, by labeling our society as “systematically racist,” imply that society is irredeemably wrong and have convinced themselves that the only solution lies in the complete destruction of all morals, decency, property, and our cultural institutions as we know them today. Their plan is completely untenable and their arguments are completely unsupported by fact. Their discourse has forced a silent majority into hibernation scared to speak out against these radicals in fear of retribution.

Those that claim, “Black Lives Matter,” and at the same time freely destroy property, harm innocent people espousing other viewpoints or freely rejoice in the deaths of innocent first responders are nothing more than immoral hypocrites that do not deserve our attention.

Let’s begin calling things as they are and stop bending over backwards to be so inclusive as if to condone actions that are terribly immoral or illegal, and severely lacking in social norms and decency. Let’s stop looking the other way just because someone cries racism.

Let’s deal with racism as we should by not tolerating it and through education.

But, at the same time, let’s not accept the continuing breakdown of our society and norms by allowing the actions of anarchists that seek to harm us and destroy property. These thugs that chant death to police offers, destroy property or perpetrate reverse racism under a disguise of “systematic racism” must not be tolerated. Common decency must prevail.