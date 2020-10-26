A Gentler–Not Kinder–Presidential Debate

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Monday, October 26th, 2020

In the final presidential debate, a gentler–not kinder–President Donald Trump pretty much left California, a favorite target, out of his sights.  Instead Trump spent more time blasting his opponent,  Joe Biden,  than outlining his vision for a second term.  We also discuss the media’s over reliance on public opinion polls.

Inside Golden States Politics is here.

