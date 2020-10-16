Political Potholes and California Ballot Propositions: On the Rocky Road to Election Day

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, October 16th, 2020

When is a ballot drop box not a ballot drop box?  We dig into the controversy over Republicans distributing their own unofficial drop boxes and examine other potholes on the rocky road to election day.  We also explain some of the propositions on the California ballot.

Listen at Inside Golden State Politics.

