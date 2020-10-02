The End of Civilization As We Know It?
By Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, October 2nd, 2020
We dig into the mire of the Tump-Biden debate and look beyond it. We try to shed light on the little known, except in presidential election years, Commission on Presidential Debates. Do the candidates have follow its arcane rules? Finally, what if the election results in a contested, razor thin victory margin? We conclude with the election officials’ prayer: “Let there be a landslide.”
The podcast is here.