American Diversity–Impacting Elections from Georgia to Orange County

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, November 20th, 2020

We look at Korean American congressional victories in Orange County and at the Georgia Senate election where the Democrats are represented  by a prominent African American minister and a Jewish documentarian.

Produced and directed by Nancy Boyarsky

 

Inside Golden State Politics podcast.

