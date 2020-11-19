Exclusive! Revised French Laundry Menu for Privileged Guests
I imagined a revised special menu for The French Laundry restaurant after the brouhaha involving Gov. Gavin Newsom’s multi-homeowner gathering to celebrate the birthday of lobbyist and Newsom advisor Jason Kinney.
The French Laundry
Chef’s Tasting Menu (REVISED)
November 2020
“OYSTERS AND PEARLS” “Sabayon” of Pearl Tapioca with Island Creek Oysters and Regiis Ova Caviar
REVISED: Pearls of Wisdom–Practice what you preach
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER “VELOUTÉ” with Garden Greens “Pesto”
REVISED: Roasted Governor with all the trimmings including mockery, anger, derision, scorn, and topped with a healthy scoop of sarcasm.
“BREAD AND BUTTER” Bitter Cocoa Laminated Brioche and Diane St. Clair’s Animal Farm Butter
REVISED: WAIT!! Keep the Animal Farm Butter! It’s the motto: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” ― George Orwell
NOVA SCOTIA LOBSTER “GALETTE” La Ratte Potato Purée, “Pommes Maxim’s” and Preserved Horseradish “Béchamel”
REVISED: California salmon, California anything, no out of state or out of country products.
HAWAIIAN HEARTS OF PEACH PALM “TARTARE” Compressed Garden Cucumbers, Sunflower Sprouts, Toasted Barley
REVISED: Hawaiian Hearts ONLY served to legislators on junket trips to Hawaii.
WOLFE RANCH WHITE QUAIL “PRESSÉ” Sunny Side Up Quail Egg, Wild Oregon Chanterelle Mushrooms, Marsh Hen Mill Polenta and “Crème de Champignons”
Or
HERB ROASTED ELYSIAN FIELDS FARM LAMB Garden Sunchokes “à la Crème,” Watsonville Artichokes, Pea Shoots and Caper-Brown Butter Jus
REVISED: Wolf or Lamb. There is a lobbyist reference in here somewhere.
“GOUGÈRE”
Andante Dairy “Etude” and Preserved Périgord Black Winter Truffle “Fondue”
REVISED: Okay, leave something from the original menu but TAKE OUT ONLY!
ASSORTMENT OF DESSERTS Fruit, Ice Cream, Chocolate and Candies
REVISED: HUMBLE PIE!