LAO Budget Projection Good News But Problems Persist

Rob Lapsley
By
President, California Business Roundtable
Thursday, November 19th, 2020

The Legislative Analyst reports that the state budget is currently projected to have a $26 billion surplus, with the potential to grow as large as $40 billion by the end of the fiscal year.

While the strength of the budget is welcome news, the LAO’s projections do not expect employment to fully recover until 2025 or later. That is a bleak prospect for the many lower-wage workers and small businesses that have been sidelined by the governor’s actions in the current crisis.

It is a looming threat to the social fabric of our state, cementing in place a two-tiered economic structure that denies opportunity to those at the lower tier of the economic scale.

The time for promises and planning for equitable recovery is long past. Californians need definitive actions that will accelerate the return of jobs for all our workers and not just the higher-wage workers whose jobs are not affected by the governor’s actions.

Absent leadership on this critical issue, the state stands to lose a significant amount of its workforce to other states with lower costs of living and better employment opportunities, which would be yet another devastating blow to our economy.

Comment on this article


Please note, statements and opinions expressed on the Fox&Hounds Blog are solely those of their respective authors and may not represent the views of Fox&Hounds Daily or its employees thereof. Fox&Hounds Daily is not responsible for the accuracy of any of the information supplied by the site's bloggers.


News Updates

Sign up for our free Fox & Hounds daily newsletter.