Becerra: Another Bright Spot For California And The Rest of The Country

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Tuesday, December 15th, 2020

We look at the good news and the bad.  The appointment of California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra to head the Department of Health and Human Services brings an accomplished  politician and health care champion to the challenging job.  We dismantle the congressional stalemate on  coronavirus aid.  And we   criticize California  Gov. Gavin Newson, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and the news media for lack of effective communication on the pandemic aid bill.  Finally we agree it’s time for the public to demand action.  

