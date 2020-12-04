The Myth of the Latino Monolith
By Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, December 4th, 2020
Along with our guest, journalist Pilar Marrero, we discuss the Latino vote in the 2020 election nationally and in California, Arizona and other states. And we explore the impact of Latinos on American politics and policy in the future.
Nancy Boyarsky is the producer-director of Inside Golden State Politics.