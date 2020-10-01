Chris Micheli is a Principal with the Sacramento governmental relations firm of Aprea & Micheli, Inc.

September 30 was the deadline for Governor Gavin Newsom to act on the bills sent to him after the Legislature adjourned its 2020 Session in the early morning hours of September 1. The Legislature sent 428 bills to the Governor’s Desk this year. Of those, there were 137 SBs and 291 ABs. Of that total, 372 bills were signed and 56 bills were vetoed, which was a 13% veto rate.

In terms of the bills that Governor Newsom signed in 2020, 68.5% of the signed bills were Assembly Bills and, of those 255 ABs, 79.6% were authored by Democrats and 5.5% were authored by Republicans (the remaining ones were committee bills). 31.5% of the signed bills were Senate Bills and, of those 117SBs, 69% were authored by Democrats and 12% were authored by Republicans (the remaining ones were committee bills).

In terms of the bills that Governor Newsom vetoed this year, 64% of the vetoed bills were Assembly Bills and, of those 36 ABs, 89% were authored by Democrats and 11% were authored by Republicans. 36% of the vetoed bills were Senate Bills and, of those 20 SBs, 95% were authored by Democrats and 5% were authored by Republicans.

In comparison to last year, Governor Newsom’s first year in office, he signed 1,016 bills (83.5% of the bills sent to him) and vetoed 201 bills (16.5% of the bills sent to him). Last year, 65% of the signed bills were ABs and 79% of the ABs signed were authored by Democrats and 77% of the SBs signed were authored by Democrats. Of the vetoed bills last year, 74% of those were ABs and 84% of the ABs vetoed were authored by Democrats and 94% of the SBs vetoed were authored by Democrats.