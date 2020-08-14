Kamala! Kamala! Kamala!

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, August 14th, 2020

We take a close look at Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Joe Biden’s choice for the Democratic vice presidential nomination.  What does she bring to the ticket?  Will the Democratic left,  which opposed her presidential run, turn out en masse for her.  And we examine where President Donald Trump and his supporters will attack her.  Looking ahead, we discuss her successor if she wins in November, examining the many choices facing Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will appoint new senator. 

Inside Golden State Politics

