Kamala! Kamala! Kamala!
We take a close look at Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Joe Biden’s choice for the Democratic vice presidential nomination. What does she bring to the ticket? Will the Democratic left, which opposed her presidential run, turn out en masse for her. And we examine where President Donald Trump and his supporters will attack her. Looking ahead, we discuss her successor if she wins in November, examining the many choices facing Gov. Gavin Newsom, who will appoint new senator.