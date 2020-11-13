Biden In Charge. California In the Spotlight. Trump In Trouble?

Bill Boyarsky and Sherry Bebitch Jeffe
By
Bill Boyarsky is a former reporter, editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, is a retired Professor of the Practice of Public Policy Communication, Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Southern California
Friday, November 13th, 2020

We examine the possible march of Californians into the Biden administration.  And we discuss contenders to replace Vice President-elect  Kamala Harris in the Senate.  Finally, we wonder where–and when–Trump will go.

 

Nancy Boyarsky is the producer-director of Inside Golden State Politics.

